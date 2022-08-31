Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 22,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 73.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total transaction of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.76, for a total value of $1,087,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,675,794.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,762 shares of company stock worth $30,890,680 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $295.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.99. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $314.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

