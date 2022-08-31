Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 19,878 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.23% of Yelp worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,838 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,806,000 after purchasing an additional 445,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128,359 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 304,570 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $7,706,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 168.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,616 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 212,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 175,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yelp

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $211,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 298,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,527,191.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $757,540. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Yelp Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

NYSE:YELP opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.20. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The local business review company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Yelp had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $298.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yelp

(Get Rating)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.