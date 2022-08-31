Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 44,817 Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 207.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.13% of Denbury worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Denbury Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSE:DEN opened at $88.34 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $93.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a 200 day moving average of $72.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 3.21.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.55 million. Denbury had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.