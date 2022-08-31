Capital Fund Management S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 329.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,004,000 after buying an additional 78,601 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 65.1% in the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 124,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.55.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

