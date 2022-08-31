Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 45,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Chemours worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Chemours by 29.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chemours by 15.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after purchasing an additional 138,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chemours by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 445,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 160,996 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chemours to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Chemours Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $34.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 79.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.