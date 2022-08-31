Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.19% of 360 DigiTech worth $4,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QFIN. Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 20.6% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,956,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,646 shares in the last quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,051,000 after purchasing an additional 543,760 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 399.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 19.8% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,722,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,904,000 after purchasing an additional 449,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 548.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 343,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 290,518 shares in the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $26.78 to $25.39 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

360 DigiTech Price Performance

360 DigiTech stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.34. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $28.49.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by ($0.21). 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

