Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $6.58 Million in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 45,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,578,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Masimo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Masimo by 683.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Masimo from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Masimo Co. has a twelve month low of $112.07 and a twelve month high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.56 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

