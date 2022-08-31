Capital Limited (LON:CAPD) to Issue $0.01 Dividend

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Capital stock opened at GBX 84.20 ($1.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £160.73 million and a P/E ratio of 334.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 75 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 108 ($1.30). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.51.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 169 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

