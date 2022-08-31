Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 70 ($0.85) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

Capital & Regional Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of LON:CAL traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 60.80 ($0.73). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 59.44. Capital & Regional has a fifty-two week low of GBX 54 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 70.80 ($0.86).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of in-town shopping centres.

