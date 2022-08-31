Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 310 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,424,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,177 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,485,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,096,000 after purchasing an additional 212,277 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,725,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,931,000 after acquiring an additional 140,377 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,230,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,800,000 after acquiring an additional 143,846 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,006,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.53.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

