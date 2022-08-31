Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $78.00 at UBS Group

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

CAH opened at $69.84 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.64 and a 200-day moving average of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,008 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,222,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,674,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.