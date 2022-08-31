CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Short Interest Update

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CareMax

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 420,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 127,359 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,549,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after acquiring an additional 164,525 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of CareMax by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CareMax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMAX. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CareMax to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of CareMax from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

CareMax Price Performance

Shares of CMAX stock opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.32. CareMax has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $632.34 million, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 2.80.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). CareMax had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $172.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.11 million. Analysts predict that CareMax will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CareMax

(Get Rating)

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.