Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Shares Gap Up to $9.53

Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.85. Caribou Biosciences shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caribou Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32.

Insider Transactions at Caribou Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Caribou Biosciences

In other news, insider Steven Kanner sold 43,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $485,242.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 302,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,389,101.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

