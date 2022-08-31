CasinoCoin (CSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $29,484.00

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. In the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $12.38 million and $29,484.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

