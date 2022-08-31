Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

