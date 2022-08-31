Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLTGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS.

Catalent Stock Performance

CTLT stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.37. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $86.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Catalent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Earnings History for Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

