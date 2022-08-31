Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the July 31st total of 11,390,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cazoo Group by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Cazoo Group in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CZOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cazoo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.07.

Cazoo Group Trading Up 3.7 %

About Cazoo Group

CZOO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 22,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,335,450. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cazoo Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

