Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 9.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.67. 18,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,335,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.

Get Cazoo Group alerts:

Cazoo Group Trading Up 7.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcho Partners LLP grew its holdings in Cazoo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 21,290,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,761,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the period. MIC Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,107,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Cazoo Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,617 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,712,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Cazoo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $10,148,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.