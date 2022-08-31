Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Shares Up 9.4%

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.72 and last traded at $0.67. 18,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 11,335,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CZOO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cazoo Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.07.
Cazoo Group Trading Up 7.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
