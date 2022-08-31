CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the July 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 765,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

CDW Price Performance

CDW stock opened at $175.07 on Wednesday. CDW has a 12 month low of $152.15 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.36. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in CDW by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

