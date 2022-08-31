Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTGGY) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Ceconomy AG (OTCMKTS:MTGGY – Get Rating) were up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.
Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.
