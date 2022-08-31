CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 12.9% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000840 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $137.05 million and approximately $26.51 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,310.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00134229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00080955 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 803,717,779 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

