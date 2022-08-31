Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the July 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CE shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.80.

Get Celanese alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Celanese by 20.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Trading Down 0.8 %

Celanese stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.94. 5,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,032. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $104.74 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Celanese will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.16%.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.