Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Short Interest Update

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 828,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Celldex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.36. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Insider Activity at Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $639,588.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 17,547 shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $639,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $22,893,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,126,000.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

