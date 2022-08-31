Celo 24-Hour Volume Tops $15.16 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Celo coin can now be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00004113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo has a total market cap of $375.24 million and approximately $15.16 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.39 or 0.00432428 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.67 or 0.00829235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

About Celo

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,611,349 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

