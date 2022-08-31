CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Short Interest Up 9.4% in August

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,640,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 11,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMIG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in CEMIG were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMIG Price Performance

Shares of CEMIG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 3,786,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,529,933. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. CEMIG has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.62.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

