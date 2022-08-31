Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Down 5.2 %
NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
