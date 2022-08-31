Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.29 on Friday. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.59% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.