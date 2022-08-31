Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the July 31st total of 7,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 11.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Century Aluminum Stock Down 1.3 %

CENX stock opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 2.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,607.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Century Aluminum by 87.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,536,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,660,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,920,000 after buying an additional 42,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,509,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,778 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,434,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,317,000 after purchasing an additional 813,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 471.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.