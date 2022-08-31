Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Century Financial Price Performance
Shares of Century Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.00.
Century Financial Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Century Financial (CYFL)
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
Receive News & Ratings for Century Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.