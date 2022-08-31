Century Financial Co. (CYFL) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on September 20th

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Century Financial Price Performance

Shares of Century Financial stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83. Century Financial has a 52-week low of $24.90 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Century Financial Company Profile

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

