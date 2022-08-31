Century Global Commodities (TSE:CNT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Century Global Commodities Co. (TSE:CNT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 1035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Century Global Commodities Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$10.34 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19.

Century Global Commodities Company Profile

Century Global Commodities Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores and develops for iron ores, and precious and base metals. The company's flagship project is the Joyce Lake Property, a direct shipping iron ore project that comprises six mineral licenses, which include a total of 682 claims covering a total area of approximately 17,049 hectares located in Newfoundland and Labrador.

