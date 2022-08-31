Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Short Interest Update

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,400 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.2 days.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CPWHF traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Ceres Power has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.