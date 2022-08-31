Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Shares Up 6.6%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.08 and last traded at $8.08. 2,982 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 5,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CPWHF. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ceres Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

