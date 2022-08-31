Chainge (CHNG) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $641,328.00

Chainge (CHNG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. Chainge has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $641,328.00 worth of Chainge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chainge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Chainge has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00434085 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002251 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00815621 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015508 BTC.
Chainge Profile
Chainge’s total supply is 570,761,920 coins and its circulating supply is 110,046,435 coins. Chainge’s official Twitter account is @FinanceChainge.
