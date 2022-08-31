Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Trading Down 2.6%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.62. 1,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 666,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Charge Enterprises in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Activity at Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. Charge Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 288.82% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $181.04 million for the quarter.

In other Charge Enterprises news, COO Craig Harper-Denson sold 12,500 shares of Charge Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $55,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charge Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Charge Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charge Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Charge Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

