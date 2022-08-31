Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 2nd

Shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 2nd. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, September 2nd.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NYSE CMCM opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

