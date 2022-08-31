Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Update

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, a growth of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 250,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Chemed Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.19. 82,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,503. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemed

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Chemed during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 347.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

