ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 11.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ChemoCentryx Stock Performance

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCXI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at $120,242,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 217,623 shares of company stock worth $10,848,962. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth $426,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 208.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 11.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 105,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 23.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,846,000 after purchasing an additional 92,086 shares during the period. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChemoCentryx

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.