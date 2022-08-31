Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHWY opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.16. Chewy has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.72.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock worth $21,341,163 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chewy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,414,000 after purchasing an additional 50,918 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chewy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,285,000 after purchasing an additional 19,684 shares during the period. 99.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

