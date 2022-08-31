Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.37.

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.16. Chewy has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James A. Star acquired 36,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $1,001,079.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 110,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,396.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 254.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

