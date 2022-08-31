Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,994. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42.

Chimerix ( NASDAQ:CMRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 171.05% and a negative net margin of 17,482.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

