Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRX shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group cut their target price on Chimerix to $6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Chimerix to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Chimerix from $24.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Shares of CMRX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,609,994. The company has a market cap of $188.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46. Chimerix has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $7.42.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chimerix by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chimerix by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.
