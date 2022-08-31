CI Investments Inc. Acquires 133,169 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,169 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $31,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $369,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 45.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 41,511 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 851,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinor ASA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 315.00 to 330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Equinor ASA stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.12 and a 200-day moving average of $35.39. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $36.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

