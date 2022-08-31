CI Investments Inc. Acquires 807 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Activision Blizzard worth $50,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,010,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 82,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 498,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 182,108 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $80,321,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 323,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after buying an additional 87,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day moving average is $78.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

