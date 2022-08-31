CI Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 614,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,860 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $42,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 334.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $68.11 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total transaction of $87,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 1,267 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.44, for a total value of $87,980.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,772.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

