CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,729,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,738 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.86% of OGE Energy worth $70,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 137.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,610,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,800,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE OGE opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $42.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). OGE Energy had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.