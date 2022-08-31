CI Investments Inc. Has $40.26 Million Position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,630 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.01% of Intercorp Financial Services worth $40,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 246,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFS opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.69.

IFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercorp Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

