CI Investments Inc. Sells 152,631 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 152,631 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.06% of Occidental Petroleum worth $34,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.05.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE OXY opened at $72.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $59.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $67.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 65,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.94 per share, with a total value of $3,712,431.06. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,741,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,503,273.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 65,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.94 per share, for a total transaction of $3,712,431.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,741,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,503,273.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

