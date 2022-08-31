CI Investments Inc. Sells 153,395 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,811 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 153,395 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $36,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,316,790,000 after acquiring an additional 764,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,769,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,623,079,000 after acquiring an additional 664,862 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXPI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $165.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $140.33 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.50. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

