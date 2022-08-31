CI Investments Inc. Sells 2,869,587 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869,587 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $38,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

IEUR stock opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $60.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11.

