CI Investments Inc. Sells 357,094 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

CI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,953 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 357,094 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ross Stores worth $67,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,600,000 after buying an additional 56,682 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. OTR Global lowered shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $86.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.69. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $123.36. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.