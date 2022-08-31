CI Investments Inc. Sells 421,475 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 421,475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $59,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 230,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $495,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 851,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after acquiring an additional 70,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.47%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

