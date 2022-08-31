CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Gap Down to $10.22

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.22, but opened at $9.84. CION Investment shares last traded at $9.67, with a volume of 2,278 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $554.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17.

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.55 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CION Investment news, Director Robert A. Breakstone purchased 3,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Reisner purchased 5,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,397 shares in the company, valued at $391,546.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,640 shares of company stock worth $162,960. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 17.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

