Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.49-$3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.62 billion-$54.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.79 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.84 EPS.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,917,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $40.82 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $185.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Cisco Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

